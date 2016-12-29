Back to IndieWire

Debbie Reynolds’ Co-Stars and More Celebrities Mourn Her Passing on Twitter

Debra Messing, Albert Brooks, Carl Reiner and more mourn the death of the "Singin' in the Rain" actress.

2 hours ago

Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds

HBO

Last night, Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher death. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

READ MORE: Debbie Reynolds, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Actress and Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Dies at 84

Reynolds is best known as one of MGM’s principal stars of the 1950s and ’60s in such films as the musicals “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She starred in her own TV show “The Debbie Reynolds Show,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, she was nominated for the Tony Award for the Broadway revival of “Irene,” and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for playing Grace’s mother Bobbi on “Will & Grace.”

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher: From ‘Star Wars’ to Her Own Stories, She Shaped Generations

All night, Reynolds’ co-stars mourned her loss on Twitter, including Debra Messing, Albert Brooks, Carl Reiner, and more. See some of them below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *