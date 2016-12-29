Debbie Reynolds’ Co-Stars and More Celebrities Mourn Her Passing on Twitter

Debra Messing, Albert Brooks, Carl Reiner and more mourn the death of the "Singin' in the Rain" actress.

Last night, Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher death. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

READ MORE: Debbie Reynolds, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Actress and Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Dies at 84

Reynolds is best known as one of MGM’s principal stars of the 1950s and ’60s in such films as the musicals “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She starred in her own TV show “The Debbie Reynolds Show,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, she was nominated for the Tony Award for the Broadway revival of “Irene,” and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for playing Grace’s mother Bobbi on “Will & Grace.”

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher: From ‘Star Wars’ to Her Own Stories, She Shaped Generations

All night, Reynolds’ co-stars mourned her loss on Twitter, including Debra Messing, Albert Brooks, Carl Reiner, and more. See some of them below.

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016

How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨🕯🌟🕯✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

Lord, Debbie and Carrie. RIP 2016 has seen a lot of sadness. Prayers for their families & so many others affected by loss. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 29, 2016

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.