‘Do You Dream in Color?’ Exclusive Trailer and Clip: Four Blind High School Students Work To Achieve Their Dreams

The new documentary “Do You Dream in Color?” follows four blind high school students — Conor, Nick, Sarah and Carina — as they navigate the growing pains of high school. Each have their own dreams, like becoming a sponsored skateboarder, to travel the world, to become a rock star and to be the first of their family to graduate high school, but struggle with the prospect of achieving them as well as contending with their disability. “Do You Dream in Color?” shines a light on the social and institutional obstacles faced by people who are blind and what it takes to surmount these barriers. Watch an exclusive trailer and clip from the film below.

The film is directed by Abigail Fuller and Sarah Ivy. Fuller has previously produced the TV show “The Freshman Class” and the web series “That’s Racist with Mike Epps,” and has directed one episode of “Chef’s Table.” Meanwhile, Ivy previously worked as a production assistant on the CBS TV show “Criminal Minds.”

“Do You Dream In Color?” premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February. It later screened at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival and the Dallas International Film Festival. It will be released on VOD on February 10 and in select theaters in the first quarter of 2017, courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

