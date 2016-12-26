‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Trailer: The Long-Running British Sci-Fi Series Returns With All-New Companion

Peter Capaldi returns as the Doctor and Pearl Mackie plays Bill Potts, his new companion.

At the end of the last season of “Doctor Who,” Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) made her final appearance as the companion to the twelfth incarnation of the time-traveling humanoid alien Doctor Who, played by Peter Capaldi. In the upcoming season of the British sci-fi series, the Doctor is joined by a brand-new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie). Watch a first-look trailer below featuring the excitable Potts narrating her experiences and adventures with the Doctor.

“Doctor Who” first aired on the BBC in November, 1963, and in the past half-century has become a significant part of British culture as well an object of cult fascination around the globe. In 1989, the original run of the series came to a close. The series’ revival, original executive produced by Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner and Mal Young, premiered in 2005. Since the revival, there have been four incarnations of the Doctor, played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and finally, Capaldi.

The most recent “Doctor Who” Christmas special “The Return of Doctor Mysterio” aired last night on BBC America. You can watch it in full on the BBC America website or catch it in theaters on December 27 and 29. The series will return for a tenth season in April, 2017.

