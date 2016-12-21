‘Dune’ Reboot: Denis Villeneuve May Follow Up ‘Blade Runner 2049’ with an Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Sci-Fi Novel

The spice must flow.

Has Denis Villeneuve become Hollywood’s go-to science-fiction director? It certainly looks that way: Variety reports that the filmmaker, who has “Arrival” in theaters and “Blade Runner 2049” in the pipeline, is in early negotiations to helm a “Dune” reboot for Legendary Pictures. David Lynch previously brought Frank Herbert’s highly regarded novel to the screen in 1984, though it wasn’t a success: the film failed at the box office and earned Lynch the worst reviews of his career.

Villeneuve made his English-language debut three years ago with “Prisoners” after more than a decade working in Canada. Early efforts like “Maelström” and the wrenching “Polytechnique” eventually led to “Incendies,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and caught the attention of studio executives; he’s become highly prolific since then, also directing “Enemy” and “Sicario.”

Few details are currently known about the potential “Dune” reboot, and fewer confirmed. The first trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” just dropped, meanwhile, and the long-awaited sequel (which features Ryan Gosling alongside original star Harrison Ford) is due in theaters on October 6, 2017.

