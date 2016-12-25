‘Elf’ Recut As a Horror Thriller Is a Terrifying Holiday Treat

“Taken as a child, tortured, twisted and broken.”

Buddy the Elf may seem like a happy-go-lucky kind of fellow, but in a new recut horror version of Jon Favreau’s 2003 comedy, Will Ferrell’s enthusiastic character takes a dark turn.

“Taken as a child, tortured, twisted and broken,” reads CineFix’s trailer for the creepy version of the holiday classic. The two-minute video begins with Walter Hobbs (James Caan) getting a call about receiving a Christmas gram and Buddy arriving to his Empire State building office.

“Dad! I walked all day and night to find you,” says Buddy.

“You look like you came from the North Pole,” Walter replies, with Buddy saying, “That’s exactly where I came from!”

As sinister and alarming music continues to play, clips of Buddy crying in the bathroom, giving menacing looks and sitting in prison flash on screen. The video ends with Buddy wanting his dad to tuck him in then attacking him.

Check out the “Elf” recut trailer below.

