‘Emoji Movie’ Teaser Trailer Introduces Steven Wright’s ‘Meh’ Emoji

T.J. Miller, Ilana Glazer and James Corden round out the voice cast.

Where words fail, emojis speak.

Emojis have become a part of our daily lives, using the small digital images to express emotions and ideas via texts or social media. Now the animated icons are hitting the big screen in Sony’s “Emoji Movie,” a thrilling adventure into the land of Textopolis.

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming CG animated movie doesn’t tell us much about the plot, rather it introduces viewers to “Meh” (Steven Wright), an unenthusiastic emoji who is “oh-so-excited” to announce the film.

Directed by Tony Leondis, who co-wrote the script with Eric Siegel and Mike White, “Emoji Movie” features a great voice cast including T.J. Miller, “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer and James Corden. The story is set in the messaging app Textopolis, where every emoji has one facial expression, except Gene (Miller), who was born without a filter and has multiple expressions. Determined to be “normal” like every other emoji, he enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 (Corden) and the notorious codebreaker emoji Jailbreak (Glazer) to fix him.

“Gene is a perfect for T.J. Miller, who’s an unstoppable personality brimming with exuberance and passion,” Leondis told Entertainment Weekly. “As for Jailbreak, there’s really no hacker/codebreaker emoji, so who is she? That’s the mystery. Where did she come from? Which also has a lot to with how women are portrayed in emoji sets. And she’s played by the great Ilana Glazer, who is bold and uncompromising. James Corden is the lovable Hi-5. He is so funny and he’s a little bit of a ham character. He’s like an aging rock star who wants to get back on top and still thinks he should be treated like royalty everywhere he goes. He’s amazing.”

Miller most recently starred in “Office Christmas Party” and has a cameo in Judd Apatow’s upcoming HBO series “Crashing.” He’ll next be seen in “Walden” and voice Tuffnut Thorston in “How to Train Your Dragon 3.” Glazer starred in the 2013 indie film “How to Follow Strangers” and appeared in “The Night Before.” She’ll next be seen in the fourth season of “Broad City” and the comedy “Rock That Body.”

“The Emoji Movie” arrives in theaters on August 4, 2017. Check out the trailer below, set to N.W.A.’s “Express Yourself.”

