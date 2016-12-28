‘Everything Wrong With ‘Deadpool’’ Picks Apart the Beloved Superhero Movie – Watch

Wade Wilson would actually be amazing as a commentator for CinemaSins.

“Deadpool” may have been the superhero movie of the year, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated and “X-Men” film of all time. While the Ryan Reynolds-starring action flick may have been a commercial success, that didn’t stop the folks over at CinemaSins from picking the story apart in their latest “Everything Wrong With” video.

The 19-minute clip begins by quickly jotting down “Deadpool’s” first sin for having Marvel’s 12-second comic book flippy logo. It then continues marking violations for not going “far enough in uglying up Wade Wilson,” criticizing it for how “they couldn’t afford any more X-Men to be at the mansion,” and all the pop culture references it makes.

It also comments on the first fighting sequence by saying, “I see the director learned a thing or two at the Michael Bay-Zack Snyder symposium for the construction of this scene.”

The video also points out that “Wade Wilson would be amazing at CinemaSins” when the bad-mouth anti-hero has a Liam Neeson “Taken” nightmare then comments, “at one point you have to wonder if he’s just a bad parent.”

The raunchy Marvel comedy, which recently picked up two Golden Globe nominations, eventually racks up a total of 90 sins, with a final sense of “Detriot.”

Watch the full “Everything Wrong With” video below.

