‘Fan-O-Rama: A Futurama Fan Film’: Watch the 30 Minute Live-Action Tribute to the Cult Cartoon

Cinema Relics has released the full film for fans to enjoy.

Back in July a “Fan-O-Rama: A Futurama Fan Film” trailer made its way online which teased a live-action version of the cult cartoon.

Now after months of waiting, Cinema Relics has released the full film for fans to enjoy. Directed by Dan Lanigan, the unofficial movie was written by Lanigan, Andy Klimczak and Kody Frederick and features all the beloved characters from “Futurama.”

The story deals with the Planet Express crew’s doomsday device delivery and stars Frederick, Katie Lanigan and Klimczak, among others. The story runs about 18 minutes, with great bonus features after the credits.

The special effects were done mostly with prosthetics, puppetry, and miniatures.

“I wanted it to have a real feel to it, because CGI is great, but I feel like there is a quality of life that you have when you shoot a practical prop, especially if you have the right textures and stuff that you just brings it all together,” Dan Lanigan told Inverse.

The result is impressive, bringing to mind classic early ‘90s films like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

For more information on the film visit their site and YouTube page, which also feature behind the scenes featurettes.

Check out the full film below.

