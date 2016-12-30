‘Fences’ Parody: King Bach Delivers a Funny Viral Video Spoofing the Oscar Contender — Watch

The Internet celebrity takes on Denzel Washington's adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences” follows an African-American father (Washington) who struggles with his regrets, his race and the difficulties of raising a family in a working class environment. Since its release, the film has garnered positive reviews, has already been nominated for two Golden Globes and is now considered a major Oscar contender. The film’s profile has become so large that Internet personality King Bach has targeted the film for parody. Watch his “Fences” parody viral video below.

King Bach is best known for being the most followed person on Vine, the short-form video hosting site that Twitter acquired in 2012 and then subsequently discontinued earlier this year. He’s also known for the videos he hosts on his YouTube channel BachelorsPadTV. His Internet celebrity has landed him in multiple film and TV roles, like a starring role in Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus” and the Hulu series “Resident Advisors” and the co-host of the “Punk’d” revival on BET. He also played a recurring character on “The Mindy Project,” appeared in Joe Swanberg’s Netflix series “Easy,” and appeared in the films “Fifty Shades of Black” and “Meet the Blacks.”

"Fences" is currently in theaters now.

