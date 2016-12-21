Fine Cut Film Festival 2017: Short Film Competition Announces Call For Entries

Interested filmmakers must submit their short films by January 31, 2017.

KCETLink Media Group has announced a call for entries for the 18th annual Fine Cut Film Festival, which celebrates a collection of short films from students and emerging filmmakers that range from “cutting-edge animation to the best in documentary cinema.”

Those interested in participating must submit their 25-minute or less short films for consideration at kcet.org/finecut by January 31, 2017.

All films selected for the festival will also be included in a series of one-hour broadcast episodes on KCET public television in Southern California and also on Link TV nationwide.

The top films will be judged by an expert panel in two categories: Emerging Filmmaker Competition and Student Filmmaker Competition (see below for qualifications). The projects are also eligible for the Viewers Choice Competition, voted online by peers.

Thanks to a partnership with The American Pavilion, for the first time ever, winners of the Emerging Filmmaker Award, Student Filmmaker Award and Viewer’s Choice Award will be selected as part of The American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The filmmakers will receive hotel accommodations through the American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Travel Accommodations program plus $500 cash to go toward air travel.

Additionally, student filmmakers from SoCal film schools, ranging from Santa Barbara to San Diego, also have the chance to win the Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award. The winning filmmaker will receive a cash prize to be determined.

KCETLink Media Group is a leading national independent nonprofit public broadcast and digital network. For more information, click here.

The winners will be announced April 11, 2017.

For consideration in the STUDENT FILMMAKERS COMPETITION: Student filmmakers must be enrolled or have been enrolled in a film school at any time from January 1, 2015 to January 31, 2017. All short films selected by the expert judging panel will be part of one of ten one-hour broadcast episodes, and all accepted shorts are eligible for awards in the Competition. Short Films must have a total running time of 25 minutes or less, including credits. Shorts may not have been released on DVD, broadcast on television or the Internet and still remain eligible for our Shorts Competition.

For consideration in the EMERGING FILMMAKERS COMPETITION: Emerging filmmakers are defined as non-student filmmakers with films completed in 2015 or 2016; who have some evidence of professional achievement but not a substantial record of accomplishment; and who are not recognized as established artists by other artists, curators, producers, critics, and arts administrators. All short films selected will be part of one of ten one-hour broadcast episodes, and all accepted shorts are eligible for awards in the Competition. Short Films must have a total running time of 25 minutes or less, including credits. Shorts may not have been released on DVD, broadcast

