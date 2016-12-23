‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ Featurette: Watch Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant Behind the Scenes for Their Curtain Call — Exclusive

Director Stephen Frears and the stars of "Florence Foster Jenkins" talk about the making of the movie in two behind the scenes videos.

“Florence Foster Jenkins” is having a harmonious early awards season, nominated for Golden Globes including the Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy. Stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant are also nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

The film is based on the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins (Streep), a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice, and her long term companion St. Clair Bayfield (Grant).

“I knew that Meryl would be brilliant, because she’s never been anything less than sheer genius in any film,” Grant said in a behind-the-scenes featurette Paramount shared exclusively with IndieWire. The film co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Helberg, Nina Arianda and John Kavanagh.

In a separate featurette also shared with IndieWire, Streep described Grant as having “a particular sort of befuddled English hysteria that he brings to this part and a formal, very graceful presence.”

Streep and Grant also picked up nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Streep nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Grant nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

To watch both behind-the-scenes featurettes, check out the videos below.

