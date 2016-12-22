Free Scripts! Download Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence,’ Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Red Turtle’ and More

Others included are "The Girl on the Train," "Captain Fantastic" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

Last year IndieWire shared free scripts available to download from 2016 Oscar Contenders such as “Carol,” “Spotlight,” and “Room,” among others. Now, we have a new list full of screenplays that you can skim over, read how the writer envisioned the film, and then go see how the director interpreted it on the big screen. These scripts are also great for aspiring writers to get ideas for their own stories, as well as see how a Hollywood film screenplay really looks like.

Among the screenplays included in this year’s list include “Captain Fantastic” written by Matt Ross and starring Viggo Mortensen, “The Girl on the Train” penned by Erin Cressida Wilson” and “Hail, Caesar!” written by Joel and Ethan Coen.

We’ll continue to update this list throughout awards season, so keep checking back for more free scripts. Click on the links to view and download. And please remember: These scripts are for educational purposes only.

“Anthropoid,” screenplay by Sean Ellis and Anthony Frewin (courtesy of Bleecker Street)

“Bridget Jones’s Baby,” written by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, and Emma Thompson (courtesy of Bleecker Street)

“Captain Fantastic,” screenplay by Matt Ross (courtesy of Bleecker Street)

“Denial,” written by David Hare (courtesy of Bleecker Street)

“Eye in the Sky,” screenplay by Guy Hibbert (courtesy of Bleecker Street)

“The Girl on the Train,” written by Erin Cressida Wilson (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

“Hail, Caesar!,” screenplay by Joel and Ethan Coen (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” written by Nia Vardalos (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

“The Secret Life of Pets,” screenplay by Cinco Paul, Ken Daurio, and Brian Lynch (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

“Zootopia,” screenplay by Bush and Phil Johnson (courtesy of Walt Disney)

“Love & Friendship,” screenplay by Whit Stillman (courtesy of Amazon Studios)

“Jackie,” screenplay by Noah Oppenheim (courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

“The Birth Of A Nation,” screenplay by Nate Parker, story by Nate Parker & Jean Celestin (courtesy of Fox Searchlight)

“Nocturnal Animals,” screenplay by Tom Ford (courtesy of Focus Features)

“A Monster Calls,” screenplay by Patrick Hess (courtesy of Focus Features)

“Elle,” screenplay by David Birke (courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

“Julieta,” screenplay by Pedro Almodovar (courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

“Manchester By The Sea,” screenplay by Kenneth Lonergan (courtesy of Amazon)

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” screenplay by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler (courtesy of Focus Features)

“Loving,” screenplay by Jeff Nichols (courtesy of Focus Features)

“Arrival,” screenplay by Eric Heisserer (courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

“Fences,” screenplay by August Wilson (courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

“Sully,” screenplay by Todd Komarnicki (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

“Sing Street,” screenplay by John Carney (courtesy of The Weinstein Company)

“Lion,” screenplay by Luke Davies (courtesy of The Weinstein Company)

“Gold,” screenplay by Patrick Massett and John Zinman (courtesy of The Weinstein Company)

“The Founder,” screenplay by Robert Siegel (courtesy of The Weinstein Company)

“Moonlight,” screenplay by Barry Jenkins (courtesy of A24)

“20th Century Women,” screenplay by Mike Mills (courtesy of A24)

“Silence,” screenplay by Martin Scorsese and Jay Cocks (courtesy of Paramount)

“The Red Turtle,” (courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

“Toni Erdmann,” screenplay by Maren Ade (courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

