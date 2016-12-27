George Takei Pens Letter For GLAAD Encouraging Others To Fight President-Elect Donald Trump’s Anti-LGBT Agenda

"Our rights are in jeopardy, and we urgently need your help to protect the great progress we’ve made," says the former "Star Trek" actor.

Though George Takei is still best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the original “Star Trek” series, as well as “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and the first six “Star Trek” films, but today he might be better known as an activist for LGBT rights. Since the election of Donald Trump, Takei has been a vocal opponent of the impending administration and continually voices his opinions on his Twitter and his Facebook page. Now a week ago, Takei penned a letter for GLAAD that encouraged others to fight Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT agenda. “Our rights are in jeopardy,” he says, “and we urgently need your help to protect the great progress we’ve made.”

In the letter, Takei says that while people might “think that the progress we’ve made in this country for LGBTQ equality and acceptance is safe,” they’d be wrong. He cites Vice President-elect Mike Pence who “signed into law one of the most egregiously hateful bills” that specifically targeted LGBTQ people, and that he “made sure to surround himself with some of the most rabid anti-LGBTQ activists in the country,” many whom are now on the Trump Transition team.

He cautions people to resist against the media’s framing that Pence is the “rational” person on Trump’s team. “Let me be very clear,” he says. “Mike Pence’s hate for LGBTQ people is not rational.”

He then requests people “to donate to GLAAD and help expose the anti-LGBTQ agenda behind Mike Pence and other members of Donald Trump’s team.” He closes his letter with, “Thanks for doing your part, and welcome to the resistance.”

To learn more about GLAAD, visit their official website. Click here to directly donate to GLAAD.

