‘Gilmore Girls’: Netflix Teases (or Trolls) a New Season With a Potential Rory Spoiler Pic

What does it all mean?!

Oy with the poodles already, Netflix! While many “Gilmore Girls” fans have already binge-watched the revival, taken it in, were confused, and finally accepted the ending, now Netflix comes and toys with our emotions.

[Editor’s Note: Spoilers for “Gilmore Girls” follow. Proceed at your own risk.]

On Thursday, the streaming service tweeted out a picture that had many fans scratching their heads and asking, “are you messing with us?” Since the “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” episodes premiered on Thanksgiving weekend, many have been speculating that the cliffhanger ending could mean there is another season in the works.

The last episode ends with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she’s pregnant. We don’t get told who the father is since the scene fades to black and cuts to the credits.

Netflix then posted the image below, which shows Logan (Matt Czuchry), Paul (Jack Carpenter) and a sign that says “A guy dressed in a Wookie costume” under a banner with “finding my father” written on it.

“Where’s an eighth grade science fair when you need one?” reads the tweet.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

The tweet is in reference to April’s (Vanessa Marano) science fair project which led to her finding out that Luke (Scott Patterson) was her dad. Netflix could totally be trolling fans and simply continuing to make buzz for the show – but that would just be cruel!

There’s been no word on any additional seasons of “Gilmore Girls” or any confirmation on who Rory’s baby daddy is, though creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino say they know who it is.

“I think a lot of clues are out there. I know with the time passage it wasn’t 100 percent clear, but we also didn’t have her engage with who she thought was the father,” Daniel previously told E! News. Amy added that the ending is more about the overall story, rather than who got Rory pregnant, “We just sort of felt like we wanted to leave it in that way because it was really less about who the father was and more about Rory repeating her mother’s history.”

She also told the Hollywood Reporter that she feels the story is complete, at least for now: “We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey.”

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is currently streaming on Netflix.

