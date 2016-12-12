Golden Globes 2017 Full Film Nominations List, ‘La La Land’ Leads Nominations With Seven Nods

Early leaders like "La La Land" and "Moonlight" made strong showings, but other titles like "Florence Foster Jenkins" and "Deadpool" emerged with multiple nods.

Good morning from Hollywood! As is their wont and tradition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rolled out a very, very early red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel (officially kicking off at 5:15AM PT), with presenters Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick on hand to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Awards season darling “La La Land” lead the pack with seven nominations — including Best Comedy/Musical and acting nods for both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and a directing nomination and screenwriting nod for filmmaker Damien Chazelle — though Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” wasn’t far behind, with nods for Best Drama, directing, screenwriting and its co-stars Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

There were plenty of surprises though, including love for beloved films like “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Sing Street” and “Hell or High Water.” Also a big winner? “Deadpool,” emerging as the superhero film with the most nods (read: any at all).

Best Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Comedy/Musical

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Sing Street”

Best Film Drama Actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Film Drama Actress

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Film Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Film Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Film Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best Animated Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Divines”

“Elle”

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

Best Film Score

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Brittell

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Arrival,” Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran & Hauschka

“Hidden Figures,” Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer

Best Film Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City of Stars” from “La La Land”

“Faith” from “Sing”

“Gold” from “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air coast-to-coast on NBC on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Jimmy Fallon.

Previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

