Golden Globes 2017 Full TV Nominations List: ‘People v. O.J.’ Leads Pack

The FX limited series earned five nominations, followed by "The Night Manager" with four, then "The Crown," "This Is Us," "Westworld," "Black-ish" and "The Night Of," all of which landed three nods each.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” continues its awards streak, leading all TV programs among this year’s Golden Globe Award nomination pack.

“People v. O.J.,” which scored nine Emmy Awards this September, landed five Globe nominations on Monday morning, including nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta, as well as best limited series or TV movie.

Right behind “People v. O.J.” was another limited series, AMC’s “The Night Manager,” which scored four nods. Newcomers “The Crown,” “The Night Of,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” picked up three nominations each, along with veteran comedy “Black-ish.”

AMC

HBO led the overall nomination pack with 14, followed by “People v. OJ”-fueled FX with nine, then ABC, Amazon, AMC and Netflix, tied at five each. NBC and Starz scored three apiece, The CW and USA had two, and USA, BBC America, Epix and Showtime all landed one each.

In television, it’s always awards season. The Golden Globe Awards is the first major kudofest to reward the fall’s new crop of freshman series, giving it a particular importance for producers and networks looking for some midseason momentum.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe TV nominations below.

Best Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“American Crime” (ABC)

“The Dresser” (Starz)

“The Night Manager” (AMC)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Gael Garcia Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Nick Nolte (“Graves”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Bryan Cranston (“All the Way”)

Tom Hiddleston (“The Night Manager”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience”)

Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)

Charlotte Rampling (“London Spy”)

Kerry Washington (“Confirmation”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Sterling K. Brown (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)

Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”)

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”)

John Travolta (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”)

Lena Heady (“Game of Thrones”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Presenters Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick gathered Monday morning to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Also check out the show’s @GoldenGlobes Instagram Stories.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Jimmy Fallon.

As previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

