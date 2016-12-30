Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: HBO Mourns With Emotional Emails, While Mulling Release Date for Their Mother-Daughter Documentary

The mother-daughter duo were much more than their acting roles in such classics as "Singin' in the Rain" and the "Star Wars" series.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher lived much of their relationship the way they lived their lives: On stage. They discussed it on Oprah, Reynolds introduced herself as “Princess Leia’s mother” in her touring performances, and Fisher, of course, explored it repeatedly in autobiographical works like “Postcards From the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.” Their ties were sometimes fraught, often complex, and finally deeply intimate. Reynolds passed away just a day after her beloved daughter, who died after suffering cardiac arrest while hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center. Her son and Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, reportedly said her last words were, “I want to be with Carrie.”

That intense bond is front and center in Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens’ documentary portrait, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” which is executive produced by HBO Documentary Films’ Sheila Nevins and RatPac’s Brett Ratner, and played at Cannes and at the New York Film Festival.

See More Carrie Fisher Was About to Announce Stage Show ‘Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!’ (Exclusive)

Now the question is when HBO will air the film, which is slated to screen once more at the Palm Springs International Film Festival next week before it makes its cable debut in 2017.

I contacted Nevins to get her thoughts on Fisher, as well as the documentary’s air date. Here’s her response, unedited:

She was a friend and I lost her.

I loved her.

She paid the price for every witticism

She suffered Hollywood!s bright lights

Yet never saw herself as a star. Hollywood royalty

She loved comicon. She loved the people who saw her as

Leia.

And she loved the cash!

A good soul.

To be missed to be treasured.

Not a false bone, not a pretentious moment.

Carrie Always real.

Damn! We will run the show sooner rather than later.

We’ll see.

See more Debbie Reynolds’ 10 Best Moments: IndieWire Staff Pay Tribute to A Star Who Shined on Everything

Fans have long been fascinated by the actresses’ rich, messy lives, full of vital and often broken relationships. However, interest in the two women and their work has skyrocketed. Fisher’s latest memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” is currently no. 1 on the Amazon sales charts; her prior memoir “Wishful Drinking,” which she adapted from her one-woman Broadway show, was no. 7. Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ In The Rain,” which feature a 19-year-old Reynolds in her first starring role, is currently the best-selling Amazon DVD. (It’s also available on iTunes.)

Their full lives were prime fodder for ‘Bright Lights.’ Here’s an excerpt from IndieWire’s David Ehrlich’s review:

“The film is strikingly open from the start, as an opening flurry of home video footage from Fisher’s childhood hints at the degree of access that has been granted to co-directors Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom. There’s candid, and then there’s Fisher sitting on a bed with old friend Griffin Dunne as they talk about how he once took her virginity (‘I took the pressure off your hymen,’ are Dunne’s actual words). Fisher commands the doc like the coolest of confessors, narrating with the confidence of someone who’s starred in a one-woman show about her own life and had Meryl Streep play her in a movie. If it often feels like Fisher and Reynolds are performing for the cameras … well, when are they not?”

See more Cannes Review: ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Is a Touching Mother-Daughter Documentary

In the meantime, HBO will air Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking” on New Year’s Day. Logo is overhauling its Friday and Saturday schedules in order to mount tributes to Reynolds. TCM Big Screen Classics had already booked “Singin’ in the Rain” to showing on more than 600 theaters nationwide on January 15 and 18. And we have these thoughts from “Bright Lights” directors Bloom and Stevens, who emailed me shortly after Fisher’s death: