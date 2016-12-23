‘Hickey’ Exclusive Clip: High School Math Whiz Must Save a Failing Electronics Store To Win Co-Worker’s Heart

The film will open in select theaters on January 6.

How far would you go for the person you love? Would you save the store where you work, a place that you hate? That dilemma lies at the center of the new coming-of-age film “Hickey,” about one high school graduate’s crazy quest to win over his co-worker.

READ MORE: The 2016 Indiewire SXSW Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Ryan Chess (Troy Doherty) has spent the entire summer trying to decide where to go to college. He has a full ride to MIT, but staying in town and attending UCLA would keep him close to longtime crush Carly (Flavia Watson), who works at the same electronics store as him. But when the branch is ordered to be closed, Ryan and the rest of the co-workers have won day to save the store. The film co-stars Raychel Diane Weiner (“Flesh and Bone”), Zedrick Restauro (“Teen Wolf”), Alex Ashbaugh (“Notorious”), Ross Mackenzie (“Mad Men”) and Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister (“The Fifth Element”). Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: SXSW 2016: Joe Swanberg Gets Honest About Making a Living in Indie Film

“Hickey” first premiered at SXSW earlier this year. It will open on January 6 in select theaters and then on DVD/VOD on January 10, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. For information on showtimes, visit the Arena Cinelounge website, and to learn more about the film, visit the official website or the Facebook page.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.