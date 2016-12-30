‘Homeland’ Season 6: Watch the First Episode Online Ahead of Its Premiere

The new season takes place several months after the Season 5 finale.

The end of the year just got sweeter, thanks to Showtime. The network has announced that they’re giving subscribers early access to the first episode of Season 6 of “Homeland,” ahead of its premiere.

The episode is now available on Showtime on Demand and Showtime Anytime. For those without a streaming subscription, you can start a seven-day free trail by visiting Showtime.com.

Episode one, titled “Fair Game,” takes place several months after the Season 5 finale and sees Carrie (Claire Danes) retuning to the US with Franny to work as an advocate for Muslim Americans. The premiere episode also shows Dar (F. Murray Abraham) and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) briefing President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Keane) and Quinn (Rupert Friend) struggling with his new circumstances.

READ MORE: ‘Homeland’ Season 6 Trailer: Claire Danes Rattles Cages and Reunites With Quinn

The first episode is directed by Keith Gordon and written by Alex Gansa and Ted Mann. Additional guest stars this season include Hill Harper, Robert Knepper, Patrick Sabongui, Jake Weber and Dominic Fumusa.

Season 6 of “Homeland” officially returns January 15 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Watch the official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.