‘Hunted’: CBS Announces Nine Teams of Fugitives For New Competition Series — Watch

The series will premiere following the NFL’s AFC Championship game, on Sunday, January 22.

CBS’ new competition series “Hunted” follows nine teams of two people in a real-life manhunt as they attempt to evade capture in today’s vast digital world. Meanwhile, highly skilled investigators are hot on their trail, combining state-of-the-art tracking methods with traditional tactics to capture them, such as scouring cell phone histories, identifying behavioral patterns, searching homes and more. A grand prize of $250,000 will be awarded to each team that successfully evades being caught for up to 28 days.

READ MORE: CBS Announces Drama Diversity Casting Initiative, Admits ‘We Need to Do Better’

The network has announced the 18 everyday people who will be the fugitives this season. They come from diverse backgrounds, including a former gang member-turned criminal defense attorney and his girlfriend, a pastor’s daughter; a former Miss South Carolina USA and her real estate agent fiancée; a pair of moms hoping to use the prize money to make life better for each of their family’s children; and an escape room business owner and his best friend. Watch a five-minute video feature on the fugitives for the series below.

READ MORE: CBS Orders Asteroid Thriller ‘Salvation’ to Air in Summer 2017

“Hunted” will premiere following the NFL’s AFC Championship game, on Sunday, January 22 at approximately at 10-11 p.m. ET. The series will then move to Wednesdays on January 25 with a special two-hour episode starting at 8 p.m. ET, only on CBS. For more information, visit the show’s official website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.