‘I Am Michael’ Trailer: James Franco Stars as a Gay Activist Who Rejects Homosexuality

In 2011, Benoit Denizet-Lewis published an article in the New York Times Magazine entitled “My Ex-Gay Friend,” about Michael Glatze, a former gay activist and co-founder of the Young Gay America magazine who eventually denounced homosexuality after a health scare. Now, Justin Kelly’s new film “I Am Michael” tells Glatze’s story as he transforms from an openly gay man spouting queer theory to rejecting his whole personal identity. James Franco (“127 Hours”) stars as Glatze alongside Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek Beyond”) as Glatze’s former boyfriend and Emma Roberts (“Palo Alto”) as a young Christian woman who falls for Glatze. Watch a trailer for the film below.

The film is executive produced by Gus Van Sant. His previous films include “Drugstore Cowboy,” “My Own Private Idaho,” “Gerry,” “Elephant” and most recently, “The Sea of Trees.” He was nominated for two Best Director Oscars for his films “Good Will Hunting,” starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Minnie Driver, and the 2008 film “Milk,” about gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, played by Sean Penn.

“I Am Michael” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. It played the festival circuit all through that year, including the Berlin International Film Festival, the London LGBT Festival and the Provincetown International Film Festival. It will open in limited release and on VOD on January 27, courtesy of Brainstorm Media.

