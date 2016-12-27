Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore Reminisce About Their Careers and Jam Out in Docuseries ‘I’ve Nothing But My Name’ – Watch

Rogue Trade releases the first episode of the three-part series with the former Stooges and Sonic Youth musicians.

Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore have teamed up to talk music, their careers and jam out together in a new three-part documentary series, “I’ve Nothing But My Name.”

Produced by Rough Trade, the first installment of the “in conversation” docuseries features the iconic punk rocker and former Sonic Youth singer and guitarist at Iggy’s home in Miami. The name of the project stems from Iggy’s song “American Valhalla,” featured on his latest album “Post Pop Depression.”

The two musicians discuss The Stooges’ experimentation with their sound, their influence on Sonic Youth, and how Iggy once wrote 12 essays on his former sexual partners, which he tried to have published. The video also includes the duo jamming out to Chuck Berry’s famous tune “Johnny B. Good” around the 15:50 mark. Punk rock fans will most certainly enjoy the collaboration, which features the artists having a blast, reminiscing about the past and how far they’ve come.

Check out the first episode of “I’ve Nothing But My Name” below.

