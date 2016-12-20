IMAX Accidentally Uploads ‘The Mummy’ Trailer Without Key Sound Effects

Without proper sound design, we can only hear your screams.

A couple weeks ago, Universal Pictures released the trailer for “The Mummy” reboot, starring Tom Cruise (“Risky Business”), Sofia Boutella (“Star Trek Beyond”), Annabelle Wallis (“Peaky Blinders”) and Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”). IMAX uploaded the same trailer to their YouTube account as well, but not much attention was paid to it until folks on the Internet realized that they the version they uploaded was missing key sound effects. GQ reports that IMAX finally pulled the trailer last night, but it has already been preserved on the Internet. Watch the trailer sans sound effects below.

The differences are mostly noticeable in the first half of the trailer, which documents a nasty plane crash after it’s swarmed by birds. There’s initially a long stretch of silence until it’s broken by the pilot who yells, in a complete vacuum of any other noise, “This is November Four Zero Niner!” The trailer soon devolves into absurdity when there’s no sound of the birds swarming the plane save for the pilot’s limp yowl. It’s then followed up by the passengers’ various screams and shouts as they’re bounced around the plane, high in the sound mix of course, while the engines silently burn up in the air. The final two notable moments are Annabelle Wallis’ wordless plea as her parachute thrusts her from the plane and Cruise’s piercing screams.

“The Mummy” will enter theaters nationwide on June 9, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Update: This video has been removed.

