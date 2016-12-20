South Korean Zombie Blockbuster ‘Train To Busan’ Is An Insane Ride You Need To Take — IndieWire On Demand

Buckle up while you can. This South Korean blockbuster is now available on VOD, and it's one wild ride.

Editor’s Note: Click here for more information about the indie films available from Movies on Demand.

Yeon Sang-ho’s South Korean zombie film “Train to Busan” opened in U.S. theaters in July, shortly after exploding into a box office phenomenon in its home country with a gross of over $10 million alone in South Korea. Mashing the wildest elements of “Snowpiercer” (passengers stuck on a train) and “World War Z” (rabid zombies that want to eat you alive), the apocalyptic horror sensation has a momentum like few other movies this year. Thanks to some virtuoso camerawork and adrenaline-fueled set pieces, “Train To Busan” will have you covering your eyes one moment and standing on your feet the next.

READ MORE: ‘Train To Busan’ Creative Team Describes Difficulty of Shooting a Zombie Movie in Korea

In his review, IndieWire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote, “The film introduces itself as the rare pastiche with enough personality to feel like something new. A sequel of sorts to Yeon’s ‘Seoul Station,’ which received limited festival play and never received U.S. distribution, ‘Train to Busan’ unwraps its premise so elegantly that no prior knowledge is required to get swept along by its opening act.”

With “Train to Busan” ready to watch on VOD, Ehrlich makes the case for renting this insane ride in the video above. Click here for more On Demand picks of the week, and check out the video below for more of the best indie options on VOD this week.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.