‘Isle of Dogs’ Plot Details Revealed as Fox Searchlight Picks Up Wes Anderson’s Film for 2018 Release

Yesterday, director Wes Anderson announced the title and voice cast of his new film “Isle of Dogs,” his first since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” as well as a brief glimpse of the film and a special contest to voice a character in the film. Now, Fox Searchlight Pictures announced that it has acquired the worldwide rights to “Isle of Dogs,” which will be produced in London by Indian Paintbrush. They have also released some minor plot details: the film is set in Japan and follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog. It will be Anderson’s second animated film following “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

“Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation,” says Fox Searchlight Presidents Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula. “His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits. We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of Wes Anderson.”

As reported yesterday, the voice cast features plenty of Anderson regulars like Bill Murray (“Rushmore”), Tilda Swinton (“Moonrise Kingdom”), Jeff Goldblum (“The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”) and Edward Norton (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”). It also boasts actors new to the Anderson fold, such as Greta Gerwig (“Frances Ha”), Scarlett Johansson (“Her”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Yoko Ono.

“Isle of Dogs” is anticipated to be released sometime in 2018. For more information about the film’s contest, visit the official Crowdrise page.

