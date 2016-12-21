Wes Anderson Officially Announces New Film ‘Isle of Dogs,’ Along with Cast and First Brief Clip — Watch

Just when you thought that wonderful H&M short film would be the only holiday surprise Wes Anderson had in store, here comes the official details for his first film since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The director’s next film has been widely reported on over the past year, in particular that it would find him returning to stop-motion animation (fans of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” should be pleased), but Anderson has released a new video confirming the title, “Isle of Dogs,” and the ridiculously star-studded voice cast.
READ MORE: Wes Anderson Directs New Christmas Short Film With Adrien Brody — Watch
Indie darling Greta Gerwig and Scarlett Johansson are the major new additions, and both seem tailor-made to the stylings of Anderson, especially Gerwig. The two actresses join Anderson regulars like Bill Murray, Edward Norton and Bob Balaban, plus Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance and Yoko Ono. Watch the announcement below.
Anderson also shows off the first brief glimpse of the movie, which depicts what we’re is assuming is one of the main canines. The project is about to begin production in London, and the director has partnered with Crowdrise to give fans the special chance to voice a character in the film and visit the set. Fans can donate $10 in support of The Film Foundation to enter. The charity, founded by Martin Scorsese in 1990, donates money on behalf of film preservation.
No release date for “Isle of Dogs” is set, but check out the first official image below.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Wait, Yoko Ono, ono
Edward Norton was in Character there, it is my guess that we will see Rex watching and staring much like Edward in this scene in fact I would bet he makes an entrance similar to this in the movie as well!
someone please do a critique of this short announcement video! there is a lot going on here.
the area it is shot is brilliant, the walls focus our attention directly to Wes Anderson who is speaking, the side door is cleverly hidden allowing for a comical entrance from Edward who’s Dog like eyes survey Wes with an almost uninterested gaze. The kind of look a dog gives that says I am here and waiting but not for long unless you have something very interesting for me.
The fire extinguisher is set on the windowsill ready to be used in case whatever comes out of the side door ruins the current space Wes Anderson is existing in at the moment. This could even be foreshadowing in the movie. It is my belief that Rex, (Mr.Nortons character) will become involved in a situation where an intervention may be needed in order to secure a major plot line in the story.
The Lamp is pointed towards the ceiling, indicating a clue that the characters will need to look up and beyond the small dark world they are apart of, and illuminate that which is all around them to see the bigger picture.
This movie has broad appeal and many delights, it is a thinking persons movie and I cant wait to see it.
I also really like the dog.
Thanxs for your time!
A fan
Jaybyrd, very nice work, and you’re not wrong. But in case you were seriously curious about reading into details here, having been in this space where this was shot, it’s easy to note that the fire extinguisher is cute, but it’s in an office and technically required. That small space is the front office/foyer to his home, and pretty simple and undecorated. Norton pops his head out of the bathroom for comic effect. that lamp is tilted forward, not necessarily up, probably since that desk doesn’t have a ceiling light overhead and it gets pretty dark this time of year so there is not much light coming in from that window.