Wes Anderson Officially Announces New Film ‘Isle of Dogs,’ Along with Cast and First Brief Clip — Watch

Just when you thought that wonderful H&M short film would be the only holiday surprise Wes Anderson had in store, here comes the official details for his first film since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The director’s next film has been widely reported on over the past year, in particular that it would find him returning to stop-motion animation (fans of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” should be pleased), but Anderson has released a new video confirming the title, “Isle of Dogs,” and the ridiculously star-studded voice cast.

Indie darling Greta Gerwig and Scarlett Johansson are the major new additions, and both seem tailor-made to the stylings of Anderson, especially Gerwig. The two actresses join Anderson regulars like Bill Murray, Edward Norton and Bob Balaban, plus Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance and Yoko Ono. Watch the announcement below.

Anderson also shows off the first brief glimpse of the movie, which depicts what we’re is assuming is one of the main canines. The project is about to begin production in London, and the director has partnered with Crowdrise to give fans the special chance to voice a character in the film and visit the set. Fans can donate $10 in support of The Film Foundation to enter. The charity, founded by Martin Scorsese in 1990, donates money on behalf of film preservation.

No release date for “Isle of Dogs” is set, but check out the first official image below.

