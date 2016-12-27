‘It’: Pennywise Hits the Sewer in a Chilling New Photo

Bill Skarsgård stars as the bloodythirsting jokester.

Pennywise is back and ready to feast off fear and children. Stephen Kings’ “It” is getting a new adaptation with Bill Skarsgård taking on the role of the bloodthirsty shape-shifting clown. A new photo of the actor as the sadistic creature has been revealed, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The image shows Pennywise in the labyrinth of the sewer system beneath the town of Derry, Maine, wearing a frilly white suit and face paint.

“Pennywise shows up, he’s front and center, and he does his show. He has an act,” the film’s director Andrés Muschietti told EW. “So it’s weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat.”

The latest adaptation follows seven children who come face to face with daily struggles, bullies and the terrifying jokester. Jaeden Lieberher, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet, Megan Charpentier and “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard co-star.

Pennywise first hit the small screen in the 1990 miniseries “It,” with Tim Curry portraying the villainous creature. The show went on to win one Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special.

“It” arrives in theaters on September 8. Check out the chilling image below.

A photo posted by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:01am PST

