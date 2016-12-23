‘It’: New Look at Pennywise’s Full Makeup and Outfit Promises Millions of Kids Will Be Terrified

Bill Skarsgård transforms into the sadistic clown.

UPDATE: The image has been removed.

It’s been almost 27 years since Pennywise the Clown appeared on screen to haunt children’s nightmares in 1990’s “It.” Next year, the fearsome creature will return in director Andrés Muschietti’s new take on Stephen King’s novel.

This time, taking the lead as the sadistic clown is Bill Skarsgård, who appears fully dressed as Pennywise in a new Instagram photo shared by creature character designer and creature actor Tom Woodruff, Jr.

The image shows the actor giving a menacing look, dressed in a beige, ruffled ensemble and holding a red balloon in one hand with his other arm extended. The look is a much simpler version compared to Tim Curry’s colorful creature (as seen above).

READ MORE: ‘It’: Pennywise the Clown’s Scary Costume Revealed

The new “It” will follow seven children known as The Losers Club who come face to face with bullies, daily life problems and the haunting Pennywise.

“It’s such an extreme character. Inhumane,” Skarsgård previously told Entertainment Weekly about his new character. “It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”

As for It’s new look, he stated, “It’s important that we do something fresh and original for this one. It’s purposely not going toward that weird, greasy look.” Adding, “Tim Curry’s performance was truly great, but it’s important for me to do something different because of that.”

“It” is slated to be released on September 8, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.