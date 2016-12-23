James Franco and Bryan Cranston Eat Increasingly Hot Wings During Funny Interview — Watch

The co-stars of "Why Him?" discuss a variety of topics while eating wings with some of the hottest sauces known to man.

How much heat can Hollywood stars James Franco and Bryan Cranston take when it comes to spicy food? First We Feast, the online magazine focused on food, drink, and pop culture, recently found out on the last episode of its “Hot Ones” series. The co-stars of “Why Him?,” which hits theaters today, Franco and Cranston discuss everything from their facial-hair history to crazy pre-fame experiences while eating wings with some of the hottest sauces known to man.

Interestingly, both men have experience working in the food service industry. Cranston worked as a waiter at a Polynesian restaurant, while Franco worked the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s.

“It was an adventure,” Franco recalled in the video, between long sips of milk to help with the spiciness. “I was a young actor. I would practice different accents on people. For whatever reason, at the time we had to wear purple McDonald’s hats. It was hard to get a date with that thing on, but I managed to do it. I remember I took a young lady to “Titanic” and then we went back to the McDonalds parking lot and we made out in the car.”

To watch the full episode featuring Franco and Cranston, check out the video below.



