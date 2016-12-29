Jay Pharoah Challenges Shia LeBeouf in Freestyle Rap Video – Watch

The "SNL" alum also freestyles as Jay Z and The Weeknd.

Jay Pharoah may be known for his killer Jay Z impersonation, but did you know that the “Saturday Night Live” alum is also a skilled freestyler? During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid’s “Whoolywood Shuffle” show on Shade 45, the comedian impressed the hosts by freestyling to beats from Eminem, Drake, Push T and more.

His freestyle lasted about six minutes before he switched over to his famous Hova impression for a few songs. Pumping up everyone in the studio, Pharoah then begins to impersonate The Weeknd singing “Starboy.”

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf Compares Himself to Stanley Kubrick and Marlon Brando in New Rap Freestyle

During his performance he even called out Shia LaBeouf, who’s also recently been making headlines with his freestyle rapping abilities.

“Shia LaBeouf has some competition,” he says around the 8:38 minute mark. “Shout out to Shia LaBeouf man, I’ve seen that sh*t.”

The 15-minute video continues with him talking about his career, how excited he was when his idol Eddie Murphy started following him on social media, and how he cried when Murphy wished him happy birthday.

Check out his freestyling below.

