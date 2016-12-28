‘Just Keep Livin’?’ Trailer: Comedian Jen Kirkman Returns For a Second Netflix Special

The special premieres on January 3 only on Netflix.

In 2017, Netflix plans to release multiple stand-up specials from comedians like Jim Gaffigan, Neal Brennan, Cristela Alonzo and Bill Burr. But the first one out of the gate comes from Jen Kirkman with her new special “Just Keep Livin’?”, a sequel to her 2015 Netflix special “I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine).” Filmed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Kirkman jokes about people who won’t travel alone, getting a tattoo at 41 and male feminists. Watch a trailer for the special below featuring Kirkman’s advice to creepy street harassers.

Apart from her stand-up, Kirkman is best known for writing and appearing on the E! network’s former late night show “Chelsea Lately,” hosted by Chelsea Handler, as well as its mockumentary spin-off “After Lately.” She wrote a New York Times bestseller “I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales From a Happy Life Without Kids” in April, 2013. Her acting credits include the Adult Swim series “Home Movies,” Current TV’s satirical animated series “SuperNews!” and an episode of the NBC sitcom “Community.” She has also narrated stories on “Drunk History” since 2013 and is a frequent guest on the Comedy Central late night game show”@midnight.”

“Just Keep Livin’?” premieres exclusively on Netflix on January 3.

