John Waters Briefly Hospitalized and Misses His Own Christmas Party

In his home city of Baltimore, filmmaker John Waters hosts an annual Christmas party, which the Baltimore Fishbowl describes as “a highlight of the holiday season…for those fortunate enough to receive an invitation.” But unfortunately, Waters was unable to attend his own party this year because of a brief hospitalization. The Baltimore Sun reports that Waters spent December 23 in the hospital because of a kidney stone. Though the party is usually kept under wraps, word of Waters’ absence spread.

“The party was private, my health is private,” Waters said in an email. “I guess one [of the guests] blabbed. Most didn’t. I am completely fine and [the] whole thing is ridiculous and blown out of proportion. I had a kidney stone. It hurt. Lots. Went to hospital and got excellent treatment and was home the next day.”

The writer and director of such cult films like “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray” just completed an 18-city tour of his one-man show “A John Waters Christmas.” He reportedly spent Christmas Day at the home of a niece with other relatives and also plans to go stick to “[New York] and then [the] Hamptons for New Year’s Eve dinner with friends.”

Waters’ 1970 film “Multiple Maniacs” was recently restored by Janus Films and the Criterion Collection. The film will be released under the Criterion banner on Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

