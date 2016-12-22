‘La La Land’: Rostam Criticizes the Musical’s Race Narrative and Lack of Queer Characters

Many critics and fans are enamored with Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. But one artist in particular has raised concerns about the film.
In a series of tweets, singer/songwriter Rostam, formerly of indie rock band Vampire Weekend, expressed his disappointment with the roles that minority actors had in the movie and the film’s narrative. “The people of color written into the script were not really important to the story,” Rostam tweeted. “John Legend gave a great performance but his character was what? A sellout? Who made uncool pop music?”
READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Full Film Nominations List, ‘La La Land’ Leads Nominations With Seven Nods
In the film Legend portrays Keith, an old schoolmate of Gosling’s character Sebastian, who asks him if he wants to join his new jazz band. Sebastian says yes, and is then disappointed with the type of “jazz” the band is playing.
“Black people invented jazz but now we need a white man to come save/preserve it?” the musician continued. “Sorry this narrative doesn’t work for me in 2016.”
Furthermore, “The OA” composer also expressed that the musical “didn’t have a single gay person in it,” adding the hashtag #NotMyLosAngeles to his tweet.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.
Comments
Yes, I knew this was coming. A popular film that doesn’t have any real black or gay people? Quick find a hashtag to bash it.
Fun fact: not every single person in America is gay. geez, what a joke.
This movie is not about white supremacy. The musical genre, furthermore, is meant to entertain, captivate, and appeal to every person around the world. Musicals are not reserved for gay people.
Filmmakers have the right to make movies whatever they want to make. It’s not like Hollywood or the film industry will become a totalitarian-type empire, where some people want the filmmakers to make movies that will suit their own political agendas and nothing else. This guy’s nonsensical comments about “La La Land” are a big joke.