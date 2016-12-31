‘Leap!’ Trailer: Elle Fanning Voices Ballet-Obsessed French Orphan in New Animated Offering — Watch

Hopefully it goes better than her modeling career in "The Neon Demon."

After playing an aspiring model in Nicolas Winding Refn’s salacious “The Neon Demon,” Elle Fanning will next bring her talents to the world of ballet in the animated “Leap!” Fanning voices the heroine of the Weinstein Company’s upcoming film: an 11-year-old orphan who arrives in 1870s Paris and enters a school for ballerinas in hopes of starring in “The Nutcracker.” Watch the first trailer below.

“I’m gonna be everything I wanna be,” her Félicie proudly declares in the opening moments. Her friend Victor (Dane DeHaan) has aspirations of his own, as he hopes to become an inventor; one imagines the film won’t stray too far from convention and end in crushing disappointment for the two young dreamers.

Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen, Terrence Scammell and Julie Khaner all lend their voices to “Leap!” as well. Early reviews of the film — which has already been released in France, Canada and the UK — have largely been favorable; whether stateside critics respond well to it will be revealed when “Leap!” arrives in theaters on March 3, 2017.

