Lena Dunham: ‘I Wish I Had’ An Abortion To Further Understand Women’s Rights

She later apologized for her "distasteful joke" and pledged to make a sizable donation to abortion funds in New York, Texas and Ohio.

On the latest episode of her podcast Women of the Hour, actress and writer-director Lena Dunham stirred up controversy when she said “I wish I had” an abortion.

Dunham shared an anecdote about her visit to a Texas Planned Parenthood years ago during which a girl asked her to share her experience with abortion. She then recognized her own internalized stigma surrounding the procedure.

“I sort of jumped,” she said. “‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that, as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion. And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt that it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department…Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

In the wake of the comment, Dunham has since apologized in an Instagram post, saying that the latest podcast episode was “meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don’t choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means” and that she hopes a “distasteful joke on [her] part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated.” She also pledged to make a sizable donation to abortion funds in New York, Texas and Ohio. Read her full Instagram post below.

