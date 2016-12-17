Here’s the Liam Neeson Santa Claus Audition Tape You Didn’t Know You Needed — Watch

Does Liam Neeson have what it takes to be Jolly Old Saint Nick?

Liam Neeson has been a hitman, a German businessman, a mobster, and a Jedi Master. Now, the actor is taking on his toughest role yet: mall Santa Claus.

Friday night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” began with Neeson dressed in the requisite red-and-white suit, auditioning for the role of a shopping center Saint Nick. The actor began the sketch by reciting “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” revealing an previously overlooked menace in the Christmas jingle.

“I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake,” Neeson said.

The producer asked for another take, but this time “a little more jolly.”

As Neeson continues, each line is more intimidating then the last. He calls Santa “detail oriented, an eye in the sky, bringing swift judgement” and then tells the producer his problem with a particular reindeer.

“Let me tell you something about that reindeer that ran over grandma,” he says. “I will look for him. I will find him. And I will kill him.”

Watch the sketch below.

