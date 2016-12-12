Golden Globes 2017 Nominees: Live Stream The Nominations Announcement Online

Watch live as Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick announce the nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Awards season has pretty much been dominated thus far by critics group prizes, but this morning the race kicks into high gear as the first major awards show announces its nominees. Presenters Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick are set to announce the nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Globes will be live streaming this morning’s announcement on Facebook Live and their official website beginning at 8:15am ET. The trio will be revealing the nominees in all 25 major film and television categories. They will be joined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Lorenzo Soria and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions, Barry Adelman.

Brush up on our predictions in both film and television categories, and watch the nominations announced live in the feed below. The Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and air January 8, 2017 at 8pm ET on NBC.

