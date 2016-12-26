Lloyd Kaufman’s Twitter Q&A: Catch Highlights From Troma Entertainment President’s Wild Conversation

Troma Entertainment is best known for producing and distributing low-budget independent horror films that have entranced cult audiences for decades. On December 21, director, producer, screenwriter, and most famously, Troma Entertainment President Lloyd Kaufman hosted a Twitter Q&A session where fans asked him questions about Troma, his career, what he’s looking forward to and every random idea in between. Below are some highlights from the wild conversation.
@TerrorTally Musical version of Bloodsucking Freaks?
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
@hufford_k Shakespeare’s “TEMPEST aka Troma’s Shitstorm” and Sustaining an erection at age 99!
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
@afterglow2046 It’s such a big movie. Originally there were six directors! But due to budget constraints we could only have two! pic.twitter.com/OfOPdrjlYi
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
@GialloFilm Donald Trump or Queen Elizabeth—
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
@broomallscience John Waters for sure
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
@AAHOMEVIDEO Let’s keep our fingers crossed!! pic.twitter.com/3xl1KrITkw
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 22, 2016
@FeralCherylZ Return to Return to Nuke’em High,aka Vol2 just completed…pls tell ur local cinema to book it
— Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) December 21, 2016
Established in 1974 by Yale friends Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, Troma Entertainment is arguably the longest-running independent movie studio in North America. Some of their most popular films include “The Toxic Avenger”, Trey Parker’s “Cannibal, the Musical,” “Class of Nuke ’em High” and “Tromeo & Juliet.” The early work of actors such as Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson and more can be found in Troma’s vast library of over 1,000 films. Their latest in house production is “Return to Nuke ‘Em High: Volumes 1 and 2.”
