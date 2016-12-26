Lloyd Kaufman’s Twitter Q&A: Catch Highlights From Troma Entertainment President’s Wild Conversation

Meyers on how “Late Night” found its groove in 2016. Plus: Comedian W. Kamau Bell on how TV covers the KKK, and comedy’s role in tackling politics.

In our last movie podcast of the year, we dig through some holiday options, debate "Rogue One" and assess the odds of "A Man Called Ove" to win the foreign language Oscar.

How the Chilean director breathed life into awards season by avoiding the narrative traps of making a biopic.

Amazon released its darkest drama during the holidays, but is now when fans want to watch it?