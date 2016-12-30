‘Logan’ Lego Fan Trailer Reveals a Much More Cuddly Wolverine – Watch

Set to Johnny Cash's "Hurt," the Lego version features many of the same scenes included in the original trailer.

20th Century Fox released the first “Logan” trailer back in October, but now a new Lego version of the video has made its way online. The fan made clip was created by YouTube account thebrickranger and Paradox Pictures, and while the upcoming Hugh Jackman film is set to be an R-rated adventure, the Lego version reveals a much more cuddly Wolverine.

For the most part, the Lego version is the same as the original trailer, though some substitutions have been made. Set to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt,” it features glimpses of the mutant cleaning up after a fight, meeting the young Laura Kinney, a clone of Wolverine, and Professor Charles Xavier laying on a hospital bed and in the car with Logan. The clip also includes the police car chase and the Lego Logan covered in fake blood, which looks like some sort of clay.

Directed by James Mangold, the final Wolverine film is set in 2024, one year after the events of “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The movie will see the X-Man emerging as a mentor to a mutant girl, who has two claws instead of his three.

“Logan” arrives in theaters on March 3, 2017. Check out the Lego version and the original trailer below.

