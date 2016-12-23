‘Love Actually’: Superfan Chris Matthews Shares His Favorite Scenes From the Holiday Classic – Watch

The MSNBC host thinks the movie has “much to do with politics as it does with falling in love.”

There’s no denying that MSNBC host Chris Matthews is a big fan of Richard Curtis’ holiday classic, “Love Actually.” (John Oliver even created a video mashup showing how much he references the film). Matthews thinks the movie has “as much to do with politics as it does with falling in love,” according to the Washington Post. The daily newspaper sat down with the political commentator to watch the British romantic comedy and share his favorite scenes.

Among his most memorable parts include the scene where prime minister David, portrayed by Hugh Grant, tells off the US President (played by Billy Bob Thornton).

“[We love that scene] because we love courage. We love guts under pressure. And we like the fact that [David] was chivalrous,” Matthews says in the clip below. “He was looking out for his girl, and that’s what it was about. It’s great stuff.”

The “Hardball” host also holds dear the moment where Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) runs through the airport to tell his crush how he feels about her before she boards the plane.

“Every guy remembers the girl he was nuts over when he was about 8 or 9 years old,” he said. “It’s the girl you sit next to and you look at her and think about her all through class. . . . It’s all in your head, always. That romance is real, and it never goes away. It’s always perfect.”

Other favorite scenes include the proposal in Portuguese, because “who doesn’t like Colin Firth?,” and the exchange between rock star Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) and his Scottish manager (Gregor Fisher).

