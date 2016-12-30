IndieWire and FilmStruck’s ‘Movies That Inspire Me’: Lucy Walker on Seeing Cuban Music Come Alive in ‘Buena Vista Social Club’

With her follow-up set to premiere at next year's Sundance, Walker relives the vibrancy of Wim Wenders' music doc.

Wim Wenders’ 1999 documentary “Buena Vista Social Club” is part travel journal, part behind-the-scenes production diary and a concert film that spans the physical and cultural distance between the United States and Cuba. For “Waste Land” director Lucy Walker, Ibrahim Ferrer and the rest of the title group’s journey is also a fairy tale of sorts, culminating with a magical final performance.

Walker, who will unveil a follow-up “Buena Vista Social Club” doc at Sundance next month, describes how the unbridled passion of the group’s members makes for a vivid picture of life for Cuban artists at the turn of the century. Buena Vista Social Club’s performances in Amsterdam and at New York’s Carnegie Hall illuminate the determination of a collection of truly talented artists.

Filmstruck has seven other Wim Wenders titles available to stream, including his twin masterworks “Paris, Texas” and “Wings of Desire.”

“Movies That Inspire Me,” which features conversations with Sundance Film Festival directors about their favorite FilmStruck titles from the Turner Classic Movies and Criterion Collection, will continue throughout December here on IndieWire.

