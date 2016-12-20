Martin Scorsese Reveals the Status of His Upcoming Film ‘Devil in the White City’ With Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio purchased the film rights to the book in 2010 and now the feature is finally in motion.

Martin Scorsese’s passion project “Silence” is finally completed and will be released this week. Now, the director is turning his attention to another project, which will reunite him once again with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The duo will next be working together on an adaptation of Erik Larson’s book “The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America.” DiCaprio purchased the film rights to the book in 2010 and now the feature is finally in motion.

“Right now, there is a script being worked on,” Scorsese told Sun Media. “One of the things that I had to stop for the past six months [to complete ‘Silence’] was my meetings on that script. They want me to start again in January and see if we can find a way because it’s an extraordinary story.”

“The Devil in the White City” is set in 1893 and tells the story of two men, Daniel H. Burnham, the architect behind the 1893 World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, the serial killer who lured up to 200 victims to their deaths in his “Murder Castle.” Equipped with a gas chamber, dissection table, and a crematorium to dispose of the bodies, Holmes would sell his victims’ skeletons for medical and scientific studies. No word on which character DiCaprio would portray.

Scorsese added that he is looking forward to working with the Oscar-winning actor, stating, “We’ve become very close and we really love hanging out together.”

The dynamic duo have previously collaborated on “Gangs of New York,” “The Aviator,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” We’ll have to wait until next year to see how their latest project develops.

