Martin Scorsese Says The Process of Making ‘The Departed’ Was ‘Highly Unpleasant’

"I was tired of it. I felt it was maddening," says the acclaimed director.

Martin Scorsese’s 24th feature film “Silence,” about two 17th century Catholic priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who travel to Japan to locate their mentor (Liam Neeson) and face violence and persecution, opens in theaters soon. Thus, the acclaimed director is doing the interview rounds promoting the film, as well as discussing future projects, like “The Irishman” and a possible adaptation of Erik Larson’s non-fiction book “The Devil in the White City.”

But as The Playlist reports, Scorsese is discussing old projects as well. In a new interview with The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine (via The Hamilton Spectator), he candidly discussed his struggles working on his 2006 film “The Departed,” which won him his only Best Director Oscar to date.

“Moral Ground Zero, I call it,” he says. “All the characters killed at the end, basically everyone, and there was no place to go, after that. You know, I hardly did any press for that film. I was tired of it. I felt it was maddening.”

“I mean, I like the picture,” he continues, “but the process of making it, particularly in the post-production, was highly unpleasant. I said, ‘I don’t care how much I’m being paid, it’ll kill me. I’ll die. Very simply.'”

“Silence” opens in limited release on December 23, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

