‘Mean Girls 2’: Lindsay Lohan Has Written a Treatment, Hopes Tina Fey Can Make Time For It

Lindsay Lohan wants to get her “Mean Girls” squad back together again for a sequel. The actress sat down with CNN for a Facebook Live interview where she revealed that she’s written a treatment for a second film.

“I have been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2.’ It is not in my hands,” she revealed. “I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Lohan even has a couple celebrities that she’d like to see make guest appearances, including her “Freaky Friday” mom.

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” the actress added. “I’ve already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response.”

This isn’t the first time Lohan has expressed her interest in doing a sequel, in 2014 she told Time Out London about a conversation she had with writer Tina Fey about doing another movie.

“I was with Tina Fey the other day and I said, ‘We should do another ‘Mean Girls,’ like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating,’” she said. “That would be really funny. I’ll harass Tina to write it.”

“Mean Girls,” directed by Mark Waters and co-starring Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, was released in 2004 and became a commercial success. The comedy grossed $129 million worldwide and gained a cult following with fans quoting the film nonstop and celebrating October 3, which became the unofficial “Mean Girls Day.” A stand-alone sequel, “Mean Girls 2,” which didn’t include any of the previous actors except Tim Meadows, was released in 2011 on ABC Family.

