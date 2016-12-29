Michael Fassbender To Play ‘Lucifer’ Figure in Terrence Malick’s ‘Weightless’

He will share scenes with Iggy Pop and John Lydon in the film.

This past year, Michael Fassbender has starred in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “The Light Between Oceans” and most recently, “Assassin’s Creed.” While Fassbender will star in “Alien: Covenant” as well as the British crime drama “Trespass Against Us,” he will also star in Terrence Malick’s newest film “Weightless,” which is set to be released in March of next year. Now, The Playlist reports from a Times profile of Fassbender that he will play a Lucifer-like character and he will share scenes with Iggy Pop and John Lydon (or Johnny Rotten), former lead singer of The Sex Pistols and current lead singer of Public Image Ltd.

There’s little information known about “Weightless” except that scenes were shot at the Austin City Limits festival a few years ago and the previously released cast list. The film will reportedly feature Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”), Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight”), Cate Blanchett (“I’m Not There”), Rooney Mara (“Carol”), Haley Bennett (“Rules Don’t Apply”), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Val Kilmer (“The Doors”), Benicio Del Toro (“Sicario”) and more. Given Malick’s practice of cutting actors out of his films, it’s possible that not everyone on that list will appear in the finished film.

Fassbender’s latest film “Assassin’s Creed” is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Terrence Malick’s “Weightless” will be released on March 17, courtesy of Broad Green Pictures.

