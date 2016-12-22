Michael Fassbender on Almost Being in ‘The Force Awakens’: ‘I Was Busy Doing Something Else’

Hopefully not "Assassin's Creed."

With “X-Men” and now “Assassin’s Creed,” Michael Fassbender is no stranger to high-profile franchises. Not on that list, you’ll likely have noticed, is “Star Wars” — which isn’t to say that the two-time Academy Award nominee didn’t have the chance to be involved. During an interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender casually mentions that he and “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams talked about potentially collaborating but that nothing came of it because the actor couldn’t find time in his schedule.

“We talked about a role,” says Fassbender of last year’s highly successful film. “[Abrams and I] had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer [while] he was kick-starting that.” Fassbender has highly fairly prolific since his breakthrough several years ago, so he could have been working on any number of projects at the time: “Macbeth,” “Steve Jobs,” maybe even the final “X-Men” movie.

His most recent film, “Macbeth” director Justin Kurzel’s “Assassin’s’ Creed” adaptation, is in theaters now.

