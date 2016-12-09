Back to IndieWire

2016 IndieWire Critics Poll Results: Most Anticipated Film of 2017

After 200 individuals voted in IndieWire's annual Critics Poll, these are the 25 films they're most looking forward to in 2017.

Dec 9, 2016 10:48 am

Blade Runner 2049

We asked critics for their favorite films and performances of 2016. For each of the fifteen categories, respondents ranked their picks. Results were tallied using a reverse points system (e.g. five points for 1st, four points for 2nd, three points for 3rd, etc.) – we’ve listed the top 25 below. A full list of participating critics can be found here.

1. Blade Runner 2049 – 74
2. Star Wars: Episode VIII – 73
3. Dunkirk – 60
4. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project – 49
5. Baby Driver – 48
6. John Wick: Chapter 2 – 35
7. Alien: Covenant – 33
8. The Beguiled – 32
9. Wonder Woman – 31
10. The Lost City of Z – 29
11. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 – 22
12. Get Out – 21
13. Okja – 21
14. Wonderstruck – 18
15. Downsizing – 16
16. A Quiet Passion – 15
17. Zama – 14
18. Happy End – 14
19. Raw – 13
20. Call Me By Your Name – 13
21. Weightless – 13
22. The Circle – 12
23. Trainspotting 2 – 12
24. The Killing of a Sacred Deer – 12
25. A Ghost Story – 12
26. Personal Shopper – 12

Comments

Eric

Untitled pta and ddl plus polanskis based on a true story and also Lars Von triers house that jack built. Also look forward to trip to Spain

Melissa

Suprised Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is not #1.

