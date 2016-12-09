2016 IndieWire Critics Poll Results: Most Anticipated Film of 2017

After 200 individuals voted in IndieWire's annual Critics Poll, these are the 25 films they're most looking forward to in 2017.

We asked critics for their favorite films and performances of 2016. For each of the fifteen categories, respondents ranked their picks. Results were tallied using a reverse points system (e.g. five points for 1st, four points for 2nd, three points for 3rd, etc.) – we’ve listed the top 25 below. A full list of participating critics can be found here.

1. Blade Runner 2049 – 74

2. Star Wars: Episode VIII – 73

3. Dunkirk – 60

4. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project – 49

5. Baby Driver – 48

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 – 35

7. Alien: Covenant – 33

8. The Beguiled – 32

9. Wonder Woman – 31

10. The Lost City of Z – 29

11. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 – 22

12. Get Out – 21

13. Okja – 21

14. Wonderstruck – 18

15. Downsizing – 16

16. A Quiet Passion – 15

17. Zama – 14

18. Happy End – 14

19. Raw – 13

20. Call Me By Your Name – 13

21. Weightless – 13

22. The Circle – 12

23. Trainspotting 2 – 12

24. The Killing of a Sacred Deer – 12

25. A Ghost Story – 12

26. Personal Shopper – 12

