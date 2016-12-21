‘My Life as a Zucchini’: Ellen Page, Will Forte and More Join English Voice Cast

The English-language version will have its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Claude Barras’ “My Life as a Zucchini” is currently nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Animated Motion Picture category and sits as one of nine foreign language films on the Oscar shortlist competing for a 2017 Academy Award. Now, GKIDS has announced the English voice cast for the critically acclaimed film.

Among the actors who will lend their voices to the English-language version are Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Seders. This new edition will have its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and be released in theaters in both English and its original French-language version in February 2017.

“My Life as a Zucchini” follows orphan Zucchini, who after his mother’s sudden death is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this, at times, strange and hostile environment. But with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love, as he searches for a new family of his own.

The animated picture made its world premiere earlier this year in the Director’s Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival and had its North American premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. “My Life as a Zucchini” was also named the Best Animated European Film by the European Film Awards and Best Swiss Film by the Association of Swiss Film Critics. Aside from playing at next year’s Sundance, the English-language version will also be screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Watch the film’s original trailer below.

