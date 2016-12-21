Netflix Holiday Binge Guide: TV Shows For Every Type of Family

This Christmas, whether your family hosts a dozen kids or needs a dozen drinks, we've got just the TV show to binge on Netflix.

The holidays are a time to get together with family. And while every family has their own traditions — ice skating! a trip to grandmother’s house! day-after-Christmas shopping! — sometimes you just want to kick back and watch some TV.

This year, we want to make your time to relax as rewarding as possible, so we’ve created the ultimate binge guide to Netflix’s family-friendly TV. Now, what’s important to note before diving into the guide is this: Every family is different.

READ MORE: The Most Shocking TV Moments of 2016

Some families have little babies, and some families have zero babies. Some families only want to laugh, and some families feel more comfortable crying together. Some families hate their families, even though many families love their families.

So the attached gallery includes the best TV show available on Netflix for every kind of family we could think of, as well as a suggested rating for each pick. (Remember: These ratings are not official, so don’t come crying to us when your 13-year-old hears a stray f-bomb. And yes, some of these family shows have f-bombs.)

READ MORE: ‘The Man in the High Castle’: Is Amazon’s Drama Smart Christmas Counter-Programming or Too Dark For the Holidays?

What’s the one thread tying them all together? Family. Be it “Bob’s Burgers” or “Bloodline” being focused on fictional families, or how “Documentary Now!” and “Chef’s Table” are perfect for actual families watching at home, kin plays a key role in every selection.

So click through the above gallery (or click here to get to it), text your family, and decide what you’re going to be watching this holiday season before someone else decides for you.

Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our e-mail newsletter here.