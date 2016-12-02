‘Pacific Heat’ Review: Everything Wrong With Netflix’s Australian ‘Archer’ Knockoff, Explained With Gifs

To be blunt, “Pacific Heat” is a show that’s most valuable purpose is to remind us how brilliant another show is: the long-running FX-to-FXX animated satire, “Archer.”
While the Netflix import isn’t exactly a James Bond spoof, nor does it anywhere state or otherwise imply a connection to Adam Reed’s Emmy-winning masterpiece, there are simply too many common threads to ignore the similarities: From analogous storytelling techniques, characters, and jokes, “Pacific Heat” is an obvious attempt to copy a successful series, but it’s a poor substitute for the real thing.
Such easy comparisons are what Netflix executives — and their algorithm-crunching programming decisions — are relying upon to drive viewership, and it could work. “Archer,” we must imagine, has been quite successful on the streaming platform, meaning there’s an audience of subscribers looking for adult, action-driven, animated comedies.
But “Pacific Heat” will only prove sustainable if that audience is willing to settle for an obvious knock-off: a Gucci handbag spelled “Guchi” instead of one sporting the symbolic “G” in an ever-so-slightly altered font.
It is so clearly trying to appeal to a similar crowd, we’re going to let “Archer” make the case against “Pacific Heat” itself. Below, we’ve outlined why you’re better off re-watching the adventures of Archer, Lana, Pam and the rest of the
ISIS Figgis Agency through telling .gifs of the brilliant comedy (with parentheticals pointing to problems with “Pacific Heat”).
Hopefully they’ll remind you that high quality merchandise is worth some extra use instead of sampling a cheap, temporary replacement.
(There’s no well-defined lead.)
“Archer” has become an ensemble show to rival all ensemble shows. We love each and every one of the characters so much, killing one off would be absolutely unacceptable. But — and this can’t be stressed enough after “Archer” Season 7 — without Sterling Archer, the entire show would fall apart. We’re not saying Adam Reed and his brilliant cohorts couldn’t put something amazing together from the pieces, but the show would be wildly different and almost certainly (at least slightly) worse off.
“Pacific Heat,” meanwhile, could kill off anyone as of now and we’d be fine with that. At best, it means they’re starting over. At worst, it means they did something surprising for the sake of being different. Either way, they’re coming out ahead. It’s not entirely fair to compare a show that’s had seven years to perfect its characters to one that’s just starting out, but “Pacific Heat” barely even tries to define its players, instead throwing an amorphous blob of matching characteristics at the wall to see what sticks. Guess what? Nothing does.
(These cops are just dumb-dumbs, not capable but uncaring.)
Part of what makes “Archer” so invigorating is how adept its characters are at their jobs. Sterling may get himself in a jam from time to time (with some dumb decisions), but he’s aware of his skills and relies on them to make up for his casual approach to certain jobs. The fact he always manages to escape is as satisfying to viewers as it is infuriating to Lana. And she’s no slouch herself. All in all, she’s a better agent than he is, and Ms. Kane finds herself in less predicaments because of it.
The same could be said for virtually everyone but Pam and Carol/Cheryl/Charlene, and it’s the delectable combination of miscommunication, talent, and giving zero shits between characters that adds electricity to the dialogue and drives the story forward.
“Pacific Heat’s” stars are basically just idiots. King Idiot is Zac, playing into expectations as the big and dumb dude, but Todd is the handsome doofus who puts looks above practicality and never gives into reason. This plays into the series’ attempt at satirizing cop shows instead of spy movies — as drama series detectives are always whip-smart, while James Bond is known for his brains as well as his charm — but the jokes are so obvious they dehumanize the characters into caricatures. “Archer” aims high with its humor, while “Pacific Heat” takes the easy shots.
(The animation leaves a lot to be desired.)
I know, I know. It’s early. And Foxtel may not give “Pacific Heat” the same budget as FX gave “Archer” back in the day. But what’s on screen just doesn’t cut the mustard these days. There’s barely any dimensionality within the frame, characters look too similar, and the expressions are so neutral they rely on the actors to sell a lot of the emotion through their voice work. “Archer” has always been appealing while pushing the boundaries of what it can do.
(“Pacific Heat” is arguably offensive to minorities, while “Archer” is admirably woke.)
Now is as good a time as any to mention we’ve only seen two episodes of “Pacific Heat” — that’s as many as were made available to critics — but there are scenes in both the pilot and Episode 3 that establish a problematic trend: bad imitations of Asian voices.
The voice acting overall isn’t particularly impressive, but there are multiple Asian characters of various backgrounds that sound worse than intentionally bad impressions (think “City Wok” owner Tuong Lu Kim in “South Park”) and lack contextual evidence to support an argument for satire (which “South Park” has in spades). These cringeworthy characters (mostly bad guys) represent another missed opportunity, considering how often old cop shows made minorities into “the other.” But in “Pacific Heat,” their voices are just the butt of a joke.
(There’s too much plot and not enough jokes.)
You’ll hear the death toll for “Pacific Heat” when you realize you haven’t laughed in many, many minutes — if at all. The convoluted missions this team of “rogue” cops are sent on get far more focus than is needed and should serve to remind “Archer” fans of how some of the best episodes ignore plot entirely. (“Vision Quest,” I’m looking at you.) Comedy comes first for “Archer,” but it’s a distant third behind plot and exposition in “Pacific Heat.”
(They ripped off grammar jokes…badly.)
This might burn me up the most. In Episode 3, there’s a running “joke” made by Todd about possessives and proper grammar. Some of his Asian associates don’t always use articles or the correct possessive form of a word in translation, so Todd’s translator drops “the” from a sentence or makes other very common grammar mistakes (in what sounds like a bad impersonation of non-English speakers trying to communicate in English) that Todd eagerly corrects. He only brings it up in an easy grab for laughs…and an obvious attempt to replicate “Archer’s” elaborate debates over proper grammar.
“Archer,” however, brings up difficult questions many college graduates wouldn’t have a quick answer for, rather than simply playing ping pong with simple translation errors like, “It’s bring the money,” not “bring money.” It’s not anywhere close to what’s needed to make this kind of humor work, and just one more reason you shouldn’t be wasting your time on this wannabe when the real thing is one click away.
Grade: D+
“Pacific Heat” Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. “Archer” Seasons 1-6 is also streaming on Netflix, so make the right choice.
I think the show has potential. It did get more than a few laughs out of me. It does commit the sin of being a little TOO close to Archer. From plot devices to animation style its all just too close. The dialogue seems a little forced. Simetimes lile the voice actors have to grit their teeth at some of their lines. Overall, i feel that the show has tons of potential. It just needs to do more to distance itself from Archer. The rest seems to me to be teething problems that the show ought to work out. Only one episode so far. Not a bad show, just a bad start.
1 show in and it’s a train wreck. Must try harder.
Terrible article; whole paragraphs dedicated to defining the show as cheap from single jokes. Every show has some bad jokes – find a real base for your criticism. Comparing it to Archer is a lazy way to review the show. The paragraph on animation is a perfect example. You make a point in the heading and then immediately refute it in an attempt to fill out the article.
Frank, whoever that is, is right. I would add one thing though. You based this article’s argument as a comparison to Archer. But if you don’t do that, and take the show as it is then then your argument collapses. You say comedy comes first for Archer but is not first for this show. Well, doesn’t that make it different than archer? Why does it have to follow Archer? Just an observation. Archer is my favorite show of all time, but I thought this show was pretty funny as well.
This alleged critic is a Archer crazy forgetting the fact that the creators of Pacific already had a show called funky square 10 years before Archer was ever created. This critic needs to learn how to write independent reviews on television shows on their own merit. Own the irony of the indiereview. Terrible right up and probably works for Archer.
Ben tavers should be fired from your indiewire publication, worst critic write up ever on a show that is actually genius in its simplicity and honest depiction of everyday people working together to tackle real world issues. Very fast paced probably why Ben tavers can’t keep up with so just compares the show to Archer and went to the pub, probably didn’t even watch the show. Very lazy writer. pacific review 9/10
The funniest thing about this is Australians making fun of OTHER accents. What the hell is a “Mith Lab?”
Seriously – lack of self awareness anyone?
you realise “Mith Lab” is a Kiwi accent, right? nice try
I have question for the people defending this show. What was it like to work on it?
Of course Mike works at indie wire with his girlfriend ben tavers. We just call bullshit on pseudo columnists who clearly never watched the show. Why would you defend beds childish review of a pretty decent show. Ben got Michael to accuse us of working on the show to take the attention away from how crap bens critique was as Ben never even watched the show. what a couple of dickheads.
wow. homophobic jokes. way to convince everyone you’re not some crazed writer for a bigoted show.
Why are you irresponsibly accusing someone of being a homophobe? I’m gay and didn’t find his comment offense at all. Don’t speak for gay people if you’re going to throw words around like that without any justification.
lol. i’m gay too dude, but sorry i had no idea you were our king. but fine, maybe the joke was sexist/homophobic.
What, other people are to allowed to like it? It has a very rapid fire delivery so you have to pay attention to hear the jokes and, yes, they are dumb jokes told by dumb characters. Who cares? If it makes me laugh then I like it. Period.
You say that Pacific Heat is a rip off of Archer but then go on to show how they are different. And I laughed a ton in all 13 of the episodes. You may love Archer (I can’t get into it), but that doesn’t mean the fact that PH doesn’t replicate its formula makes it bad. Why is everyone (critics) jumping on the bandwagon and hating on this show? I love it. If it has similarities to Archer I don’t really see them (to be fair I’ve only seen about 10 minutes of episode 1 and a handful of “best of” clips on YT).